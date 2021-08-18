How To Turn On Webcam On Your PC? That And More Troubleshooting Guidelines Here

Webcams have become an essential part of our lives, especially after the pandemic. Video calls, video meetings and video chats. Work and personal. But if you happen to have troubles with your PC camera, your work could get stressful. Luckily, fixing the camera problem on your Windows 10 PC is no big deal, as long as you follow some nifty troubleshooting tips to get this sorted. You’ll be logged in on your Zoom and Microsoft Teams call in no time.

How to turn on the Webcam on Windows 10

For turning on the webcam on Windows 10 press Win+S on your keyboard and type ‘Camera’. Now select an appropriate option that will open the Windows Camera App. Your camera will start working automatically. There are instances wherein the third-party apps require permission for using the camera. In case your camera isn’t functioning properly for the third party apps, see if it has all the necessary permissions that are required.

For checking the camera permissions on your system, simply go to Settings followed by Privacy and select Camera that would be located on the left panel. Now go down and revoke or give permission to third-party apps by selecting the sliders. Once this step is complete, go back to the app and check if the camera has turned on or not. In case the camera doesn’t still work you will have to do a bit of troubleshooting.

Make sure your Windows is updated

Windows keeps getting frequent updates that could include patches for the camera app. In case you haven’t installed these updates there are chances that the camera app could crash. To avoid such problems, make sure you stay up to date with the latest updates. In case you may have missed these updates, simply download and install them as soon as possible. Also, ensure that the drives of your camera are up to date. Once you have installed all the Windows updates, make sure you restart your system. As soon as your system resumes after restarting, try opening the camera again and see if it’s working properly or not. In case it still doesn’t work, chances are there could be a hardware problem.

How to fix the camera hardware problem

Make sure that your camera is enabled as many systems come with a physical kill switch that disables the camera, so ensure that you haven’t disabled the camera on your own by accident. In the case of external webcams, be sure that the cables are connected properly or if the webcam has come with the app, try using the troubleshoot method from there. Microsoft has made it really easy for users to manage the webcam. Just make sure that you have the latest updates and necessary drives for using the webcam. Also, never forget to restart your system after installing the updates.

