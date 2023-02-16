How To Use ChatGPT: A Step-By-Step Guide To Using OpenAI's Human-Like Language Model

ChatGPT has gained worldwide attention due to its human-like responses and impressive ability to perform a variety of day-to-day tasks, such as coding, answering questions, and writing on a broad range of topics.

Backed by Microsoft, ChatGPT has become a quintessential tool for many-streamlining tasks and showcasing the tech industry’s overall direction. Nevertheless, using ChatGPT for the first time can be perplexing due to various clones and bots available. In this article, we will guide you through the process of using ChatGPT for the first time.

How to use ChatGPT - Follow this step-by-step guide:



Ensure that you have an email ID and a compatible web browser, such as Google Chrome, Safari, or Microsoft Edge, before starting.

Go to OpenAI’s ChatGPT landing page and either sign up or log in with a Microsoft or Google account.

If you choose to create a new account, you will receive a confirmation email that you must click on to verify.

After logging in successfully, you will see various examples, capabilities, and limitations listed by OpenAI. You can refer to these to get an idea of what ChatGPT can do and cannot do.

To start using ChatGPT, you can begin by submitting prompts to it. You can type in any question that comes to your mind, and ChatGPT should ideally answer it.

Keep in mind that OpenAI’s servers are under significant load, so ChatGPT may return an error at times. If this happens, simply reload the page and try again.

In addition to asking questions, you can also engage in a conversation with ChatGPT by asking follow-up questions or responding to its answers.

