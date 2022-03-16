How To Use Face ID With Mask To Unlock Your iPhone After New iOS 15.4 Update

Apple earlier this week started rolling out the iOS 15.4 update for iPhone users. The update brings several new features for iPhone users including new emojis, a new voice for Siri, and most importantly, Apple finally allows iPhone users to unlock their phones with Face ID while wearing masks. This feature has been demanded by Apple users since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and while Apple did give us a way to unlock without using Face ID via Apple Watch, it wasn’t the most seamless experience we have seen on other Apple features.

The Apple iOS 15.4 update is now rolling out to all eligible iPhone users. Those who still haven’t updated their iPhone, can head to Settings > General > Software Updates to find the iOS 15.4 update waiting for them. Users just need to follow the on-screen instructions to download the latest version of iPhone operating system. Now, with the update out of the way, let us take you through a guide on how to start unlocking your iPhone with your face with a mask on.

For registering their face with a mask, users need to go to the Face ID setup page by going into the Settings > Face ID & Passcode.

Step 1: Enter your passcode to access Face ID and Passcode setup.

Step 2: Tap the new option “Face ID With a mask."

Step 3: Tap “use Face ID with a mask."

Step 4: Next, tap “Get Started."

Step 5: Position your face and scan it without wearing a face mask from different directions.

Step 6: Once done, click “Done" at the bottom of the screen. There you are, your Face ID has been set up to be used with a face mask on.

Now, this feature works by scanning your eyes from different points. Apple says that if users have multiple glasses and want to unlock their iPhone with all of them, users need to scan their face in each of the frames. Users can also add alternate appearances within the Face ID options.

