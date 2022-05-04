How to Use Paytm To Make UPI Payment For Booking Train Tickets

On March 2, 2022, Paytm announced that it has expanded its partnership with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), following which consumers will now be able to use digital ticketing services through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) which are installed at railway stations across the country.

This will be the first time the Indian Railways will provide an option to make digital payments for ticketing services through UPI on ATVMs, promoting cashless commuting among railway passengers.

The digital payment process of ticketing services has gone live across all ATVM machines at a bunch of railway stations in India.

Check out the features of Paytm QR Code UPI Payments at the Indian Railway Stations:

The Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) are stand-alone booths that are touch-screen based. Passengers who are travelling via Indian Railways can pay digitally for the tickets without any smart cards.

Passengers can now purchase unreserved train journey tickets and platform tickets by scanning QR codes on the ATVM screens.

Paytm gives an option to the passengers to renew their seasonal tickets and recharge smart cards through the same process.

Paytm offers railway passengers the flexibility of paying through a variety of payment options. Meaning, one can use Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid, Net Banking, Credit Card, or Debit Card to make payments at the Indian Railway platforms.

How to Make Digital Payments on ATVM?

Here are a few simple steps that passengers have to follow for making Paytm QR Code payments at the Indian Railway Stations:

At the ATVM, pick the route for ticket booking or enter a smart card number if you want to recharge.Tap on ‘Paytm’ as the payment option.

A QR code will flash on the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) screen, scan it.

As soon as the QR will be scanned, a physical ticket will be generated or the smart card will be recharged.Paytm’s initiative is taking forward the company’s effort to promote cashless transactions and digital payments across the country.

