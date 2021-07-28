How to Use Snap Camera Cartoon Filter on Zoom for Your Next Meeting

Snap Inc’s desktop app Snap Camera is getting new filters that make you look like generic DreamWorks and Pixar characters that already exist in the mobile platform Snapchat. The platform is also getting a new update that allows users to apply Disney/ DreamWorks/ Pixar-like cartoon filters in Zoom calls. For the feature to work, users need to ensure they are using the Snap Camera v1.14.0. The desktop app is available via its official website, and it works on PCs with minimum Windows 10 or macOS 10.13 OS, Intel Core i3 2.5Ghz or AMD FX 4300 2.6Ghz, and Intel HD Graphics 4000 or Nvidia GeForce 710 or AMD Radeon HD 6450.

As explained by The Verge, after downloading Snap Camera from the official website, users will need to give access to the PC’s microphone and camera. Then, start the app and open Zoom. If you’re on a PC, click the gear icon in the upper-right of the app then select “Video." Then, from the drop-down menu labelled “Camera," select “Snap Camera" rather than your current input. To do this on a Mac, click “Preferences" and then select “Video" in the top menu. Now, go back to the main page and select filters, though users may not find all effects available on the Snapchat app. Some Zoom users may see the error that reads “No available camera input" while trying Snapchat filters. Users can try applying the filter and then switch to Zoom with the Snap Camera app running in the background.

Meanwhile, Snap Inc recently acquired Vertebrae, a firm specialising in 3D product modelling. Through the acquisition, Snap will hope to enhance the in-app AR shopping centre.

