How To Use Two WhatsApp Accounts On One iPhone At The Same Time

Using two applications of the same type on Android Devices is simple since most newer smartphones include an inbuilt functionality called Dual Apps that let users clone apps and use both separately. It also includes compatibility for third-party tools like Parallel Space, which allow you to accomplish the same thing. However, this may not be the scenario with iOS because there are no third-party applications or built-in tools that permit users to clone their applications, making it difficult for users to have two accounts of the same app.

WhatsApp is one of the apps that mostly require a clone, as it is the most used IM app worldwide. Having multiple WhatsApp accounts might be advantageous. While iPhones lack this capability, we’ll teach you how to have additional WhatsApp accounts on your iPhone.

WhatsApp Business

If you spend a lot of time on the iOS App Store, you’ve definitely come across an application called WhatsApp Business. This software is similar to the normal WhatsApp app, however, it is designed for companies. Fortunately, you may use this app using a phone number other than the one associated with your iOS device’s primary account.

That implies you can use this application to access your iPhone's secondary WhatsApp account. You are not required to follow any precise procedures in order to do so. All you have to do is go to the iOS App Store, simply download WhatsApp Business and install it, and set up your additional WhatsApp account.

You may then use both your standard WhatsApp app and the new WhatsApp Business app simultaneously.

WhatsApp++

If you don’t mind running an application that isn’t available in the App Store on your iPhone, you can use a modified third party WhatsApp version to operate two WhatsApp accounts simultaneously. While this is not a recommended thing to do, it is an available option if you are in high need of another account.

This programme is called WhatsApp++, and it provides a slew of features to improve your WhatsApp session. Because this is a WhatsApp client but not the official WhatsApp app, you may set up your additional account in this app and enjoy using it.

Please remember, unless there is no other option, do not trust apps outside of the App Store. You should only use these apps if there is no other option.

