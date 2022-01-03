How to Use WhatsApp in Indian Regional Languages Like Hindi, Marathi, Bangla

WhatsApp remains a popular messaging app in India that is not only available to use on Android and iOS, but users with feature phones running on KaiOS can also use the service. However, the app is to get a inbuilt language change support that would be highly useful in a linguistically diverse country like India. Until that happens, users can still change the language on the app by tweaking the phone settings. Users must note that changing the phone’s language setting will be uniform across apps and not just WhatsApp.

In case you’re wondering how to change the language setting on Android and KaiOS phones and iPhones, here are the steps.

Android: Go to Settings > Type language & input on the search bar > Select language & input > Language > Now Add a Language +. Users will get a variety of regional language options like Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and more.

KaiOS: This OS mainly runs on feature phones by Jio and Nokia that also supports multiple regional languages. Go to Settings > Choose personalisation > Select language > Choose the language you want to use and click OK or SELECT.

iPhone: Sadly, iPhones only support Hindi as a regional language. It remains unclear whether the company will add support for more regional languages in the future since only one percent of the population uses an iPhone. To change the language, go to the Settings > Search for language > Select iPhone Language.

Users must note that once the language of the phone is changed, only WhatsApp Settings will change the text output. However, the chat will continue to be in English. If you want to use a regional keyboard, users can download Gboard via Apple App Store and Google Play to get access to a variety of languages. The Gboard app currently supports Indian languages such as Assamese, Awadhi, Bengali, Bundeli, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Marathi and Sanskrit among others. The app may come preloaded on Android phones, but iPhone users need to download it separately.

