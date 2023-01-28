CHANGE LANGUAGE
How To Use WhatsApp's 'Search By Date' Feature To Find Specific Messages On iOS
How To Use WhatsApp's 'Search By Date' Feature To Find Specific Messages On iOS

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 13:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Search by date feature is now available on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp's ‘Search by date’ feature allows users to easily find old messages within their chats. This feature is included in the latest WhatsApp 23.1.75 update for iOS.

WhatsApp has launched a new ‘Search by date’ feature for its users—making it easier to find old messages buried deep inside chats. The feature comes as a part of the latest WhatsApp build 23.1.75 update on iOS. In this article, we will show you how to use the Search by date feature. 

We tested the 23.1.75 build, and can confirm that the feature is indeed present on our iPhone; Ergo, the feature will only work if you have updated to the latest WhatsApp version. 

Here is how to use the Search by date feature:


  • Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone.
  • Now, head to a particular chat, inside which you want to search for a specific message.
  • Next, tap on the contact name, and look for Search.
  • Here, you can search for any message you’d like to.
  • To search for a message you sent on a specific date, locate the calendar icon in the right corner of your screen. By tapping on it, a date selection tool will appear. Select the desired year, month, and date to find the message you’re looking for.

WhatsApp’s 23.1.75 version brings a slew of new features to enhance the messaging experience. In addition to the ability to search for messages by date, users can now also message themselves.  Another new feature is the ability to check who can see when the user is online. This can be useful for users who want to keep their online status private, if at all.

Additionally, the build allows users to drag and drop images, video files, and documents directly into WhatsApp.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

  1. Whatsapp
first published:January 28, 2023, 13:43 IST
last updated:January 28, 2023, 13:43 IST
