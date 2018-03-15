English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How to Use Your Android Smartphone in Hindi With Google Assistant
Here is how to operate your smartphone hands-free by using Hindi voice commands.
Google Voice Assistant now supports Hindi. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Google has launched Hindi language support for its virtual assistant, called the Google Assistant. Now for those unaware of this, Google Assistant lets its users operate the device through voice commands, mostly for all of the operations performed on a smartphone. An easy way to do this is to long press the home button on your Android smartphone and start speaking the commands as the four coloured dots wave in a synchronised manner.
The latest support for Hindi on the Google Assistant means that the users of Android 6.0 or later versions will be able to perform all the voice-operated actions in Hindi as well. We tested it out for some commands and it did surprise us with the kind of voice recognition and response that Google has enabled the assistant with. Here are some snippets of the commands we tried out on the Google Assistant in Hindi.
How to use Google Assistant in Hindi?
To begin operating your Android smartphone in Hindi, there are two simple mandates.
1. Your smartphone’s default language should be Hindi. For this, go to Settings
2. You should have the latest version of Google Android app. You can update it from the Google Play Store.
Once this is done, you can bring up your Google Assistant by simply long pressing the home key or icon. Once you see the assistant trying to recognise what you say, shoot away with your questions or commands and the assistant will help you out.
