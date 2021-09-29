How to Verify If Your COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Is Genuine Or Not

The COVID-19 pandemic-wounded world is slowly gaining momentum with the availability of vaccines. The vaccination drive in India has proliferated to an extent where the country even administered roughly 1 crore doses in a day. The Central government developed CoWIN and Aarogya Setu platforms have been at the forefront of fighting the battle against COVID 19. Both platforms are equally crucial to book vaccine slots and download certificates for proof.

However, ever since the vaccination drive attained velocity, it gave space for people to develop and deliver fake vaccination reports across 29 countries, including India. The certificates were being sold at roughly Rs 6,000 per document, according to CheckPoint research. To fight this battle, governments are now developing portals to help citizens, and service providers verify the authenticity of certificates. In India, users with smartphones can check the certificate(s) validity.

Step 1: Go to the official website of CoWIN (cowin.gov.in) and locate the ‘Platform’ option at the top right. Here, select ‘Verify certificates’ or users can directly visit www.verify.cowin.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find a green button saying ‘Scan QR.’ Users must note that the platform will require camera permission to function.

Step 3: The button will activate your camera and allow you to scan the QR code given on the bottom right corner of your certificate.

Step 4: If your certificate is authentic, the screen will display an affirmation saying ‘Certificate Successfully Verified.’ The screen will display personal information such as name, age, gender, certificate ID, vaccine name, etc. In case the certificate is fake, a message box will appear that reads ‘Certificate Invalid.’

More than 85.42 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, September 29. Further, more than 83.80 lakh doses are in the pipeline. Over 4.57 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

