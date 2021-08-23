HP 15s, Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 & More: Best Laptops In India Under Rs 50,000 Aug 2021

The demand for laptops has spiked over the last one year as as office goers and students across the world have moved to a work-from-home or study-from-home environment, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, good, affordable laptops aren’t a dream anymore, thanks to constant advances in technology. In case you’re looking for a portable PC for running applications like Skype or Google Meet and do other daily tasks over the internet, we’ve got you covered. Here are five laptops under Rs 50,000 you check out in India.

Asus VivoBook Ultra 15: First on the list is the Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 (2020) is priced at Rs 47,800 and features a 15.6-inch Full-HD display with slim bezels. The laptop carries an 11th-Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor paired with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 out-of-the-box. Users who enjoy using the num-pad can use the chiclet-style backlit keyboard. It is available to purchase on Amazon.

HP 15s: Customers can check out the HP 15s that comes in a silver colour finish and weighs barely 1.69 kg. The laptop is priced at Rs 45,490 and sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD display with an anti-glare coating and a thick chin. It is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor clocked at up to 4.1 GHz with Intel UHD GPU. The processor comes paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The company claims the laptop is suitable for consuming entertainment content, and it is available on Amazon India.

MSI Modern 14: Next up we have is the MSI Modern 14 that features a sleek design and weighs barely 1.3 kg. The laptop is priced at Rs 49,990 and comes with a 14-inch screen with Full-HD resolution and a 10th-Gen Core i5-10210U processor under the hood with integrated Intel UHD GPU. Other notable features of the device include 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, HD webcam, and backlit keyboard. The laptop is available in a grey colour finish on Flipkart.

Lenovo ThinkPad E15: The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (2021), priced at Rs 44,490 bears the classic Lenovo ThinkPad design with sharp edges and a no-frill office look. It carries a 15.6-inch Full-HD display and the 11th-Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage. Customers also get an integrated fingerprint scanner for biometric security. The webcam can be covered with a shutter to ensure privacy. The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (2021) is available on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14: Last on the list we have is the Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 that is priced at Rs 44,999 and features a 14-inch full-HD LED display but with a considerable chin. Under the hood, it packs the 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU paired with Intel UHD GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal SSD storage. Xiaomi claims the laptop is suitable for both productive and entertainment purposes. It is available to purchase on Flipkart. (review)

