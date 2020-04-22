HP Announces Educational Partnership To Support Students, Teachers Hit By COVID-19

PC and printer major HP Inc. on Wednesday announced its partnership with educational content provider Gamooz in India to provide free resources to educators and students who have transitioned to remote learning. The company in partnership with Gamooz will provide access to educational content to its customers, from worksheets to 2D Augmented Reality content supported by the Gamooz app to make learning more engaging and fun.

HP and Gamooz will also create a community in which educators and students can jointly discuss educational content, problems and solutions. "As we mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day this week, it's an opportunity to reflect on the world around us and how we're tackling the greatest threats facing society. Whether we're helping to fight COVID-19 or climate change, it's in our collective interest to work together on shared solutions," said Enrique Lores, HP President and CEO.

It includes Print, Play & Learn - a free HP global resource - as well as initiatives launched in India and China to deliver a combination of educational, engaging and fun online and printed content which support remote teaching and learning, the company said in a statement.

The HP Foundation also commit to donating an estimated $8 million in products and grants to support blending learning in local communities impacted by COVID-19 around the globe. The new programmes underscore HP's corporate goal to enable better learning outcomes for 100 million people by 2025 through global educational curricula, equipment donations and on-demand learning tech, said the company.

