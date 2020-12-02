HP Announces Esport Gold Quest Scholarship Worth Rs 12 Lakh at Omen FanFest 2020

As the COVID 19 pandemic forced people across the world indoors, many took up gaming and Esports as a way to pass time indoors and in some cases, to make a living in an otherwise uncertain time, making gaming a much bigger industry than it was before the pandemic. Many Esports tournaments have taken place in the recent past and equally (if not more) have been announced for the near future. In order to promote PC gaming culture in India, HP today announced the inaugural Esports Gold Quest scholarships at the Omen FanFest 2020.

The Esports Gold Quest scholarship is a program that provides gamers with the necessary financial support, equipment, skills, and exposure to help them compete on the global stage and become future esports stars. HP said it recognised the need to provide Indian gamers with the right tools and guidance with Esports becoming a global phenomenon. The esports Gold Quest scholarships will select three applicants and will offer them an annual scholarship worth Rs 12 lacs each, which will include a full Esports kit from Omen, HPs gaming computers range, a monthly salary of Rs 50,000, and an international training stint. The scholarship will be open to Indian applicants in the 16 – 20-year age group.

The scholarship will start rolling out in January 2021 with the final selections happening in June 2021. It was announced at the Omen FanFest that tried to bring together influential figures in the world of Esports, contemporary culture, and gaming enthusiasts on a common stage. HP says that the Omen FanFest celebrates PC gaming in a manner never seen before.