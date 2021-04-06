HP Chromebook 11a With Touch Display, 16-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Priced at Rs 21,999

The HP Chromebook 11a has debuted in India as an affordable notebook for students. The budget laptop comes pre-loaded with apps that students will require the most amid the COVID-19 pandemic to continue e-learning. Additionally, the laptop comes with an octa-core MediaTek processor under the hood and an inbuilt mic to enable Google Assistant for voice commands. The HP Chromebook 11a comes bundled with a free annual Google One subscription that includes 100GB of cloud storage, access to Google experts, the option to add family members, and other “member benefits."

In terms of specifications, the HP Chromebook 11a sports an 11.6-inch HD (1,366×768 pixels) IPS touch display with 220nits brightness and a 45 percent colour gamut. The display panel has thick bezels with the webcam placed at the centre of the top bezel. The laptop runs on Google’s Chrome OS that carries the Google Play app store to provide access to several in-house apps like Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more. Users can also download third-party apps via the platform. Notably, the inbuilt microphone allows users to search queries via voice-based commands. Under the hood, the HP Chromebook 11a carries the MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. As mentioned, users will get free access to the Google One plan for a year that offers 100GB of cloud storage. The laptop also supports expandable memory of 256GB.

In terms of battery, the HP Chromebook 11a packs a 37 WHr Li-Ion polymer battery that is touted to deliver 16 hours of battery life per charge (standard usage). Other notable features include USB Type-A port and USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and HP True Vision HD webcam.

The HP Chromebook 11a is available in India at Rs 21,999 in a single Indigo Blue colour finish. It is available to purchase via Flipkart.