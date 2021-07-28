HP Chromebook 14a, Asus C523 & More: Best Chromebooks To Buy In India In July 2021

Chromebook laptops are making their own place in the PC market. With the world witnessing a shift in how people work and study due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chromebooks have emerged as the perfect device for the basic video calling, typing, and emailing needs. Several reports point to the spike in the usage of Chromebooks in the past year, with Chromebooks establishing themselves as a pretty sought-after product, at least in the work and study from home culture. A report from Canalys earlier this year said that Chromebooks saw a 275 percent growth in Q1 2021. Further, a report from the international data corporation (IDC) said that Chrome OS systems outsold MacOS computers in 2020. Let us take a look at some of the best Chromebook laptops you can get your hands on in the Indian market.

Acer Chromebook N4020: Acer Chromebook N4020 is priced at Rs 23,999 in India and comes with a 14-inch TFT display. The laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, paired with Intel UHD 600 GPU and 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. The Chromebook laptop comes with 32GB of eMMC storage and can be purchased from Acer’s official India website.

HP Chromebook 14a: The HP Chromebook 14a is priced in India at Rs 27,999 and comes with a 14-inch touchscreen display. The laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron 4020 CPU paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage that is expandable to up to 256GB. Buyers of the HP Chromebook 14a also get 100GB of free Google Drive storage.

Asus Chromebook C523: Recently launched Asus Chromebook C523 is priced at Rs 24,999 in India. The laptop comes with an Intel Celeron N3350 chipset that is paired with Intel HD Graphics 500 and up to 8GB of RAM. The laptop offers up to 128GB of eMMC storage.

HP Chromebook X360: Priced at Rs 35,990, the HP Chromebook X360 is the most expensive option on the list. The 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The laptop comes with a 12-inch touchscreen display and comes with stylus support for designing and drawing.

Lenovo Duet Chromebook: The Lenovo Duet Chromebook is also a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display. The laptop is powered by a MediaTek P60T processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMCP storage.

