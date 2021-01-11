HP Elite Folio, Envy 14, Elite TWS Earbuds, New Monitors & More Launched Ahead of CES 2021

Hewlett-Packard (HP) has unveiled a slew of new products ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. The new range of products include a new always connected PC (ACPC), alongside more notebooks, monitors, and other peripherals including the HP Elite Wireless earbuds and a multi-device wireless mouse. The HP Elite Folio always connected laptop aims to offer a tablet's portability with the processing power of a conventional laptop. The HP Elite Folio will go on sale in February and HP has said that it will announce the price at a later point. The HP Elite Folio comes with a stylus out-of-the-box and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx chipset.

The HP Elite Folio comes with a 13.5-inch WUXGA IPS display that uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The laptop is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx chipset clocked at 3.1GHz and is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage drive. It also supports 5G, thanks to the presence of Qualcomm's X55 modem. The keyboard included with the HP Elite Folio connects via Bluetooth and there are two ways the HP Elite Folio can fast charge - over-the-counter USB power delivery charging bricks and HP's propriety fast charging technology. The battery capacity for the HP Elite Folio has not been revealed yet, but HP says that it can provide up to 24 hours of video playback for locally stored files.

In terms of connectivity, it comes with a USB type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and 4G LTE. There is also an IR-enabled webcam allows for Windows Hello functionality and comes with HPs privacy shutter.

As part of its CES 2021 showcase, HP has also introduced its new HP Envy 14 laptop comes with a 16:10 optional WUXGA (1920x1200) multi-touch enabled IPS display that the company claims allows for an 11 percent greater viewing area than a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. The HP Envy 14 also comes as the company's first 14-inch diagonal laptop featuring colour calibration with Delta E <2 for colour accuracy right out of the box.

The HP Envy 14 is powered by Intel's 11th Generation Core processors, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics. The HP Envy 14 is claimed to provide up to 16.5 hours of battery life but HP has not revealed the exact battery capacity for the laptop. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and has a total of 256GB of SSD storage.

Apart from the HP Envy 14 and HP Elite Folio, the company also launched its Elite Dragonfly G2 laptop that is claimed to be the lightest compact convertible laptop for business users, starting at a weight less than 1kg. The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is also a part of the world's most sustainable PC Portfolio. The device is powered by Intel's 11th Generation Core processors paired with Intel Integrated graphics. The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 also supports 5G and 4G LTE connectivity with Tile built in.

Further, HP has also unveiled its Elite Wireless Earbuds. The HP Elite Wireless Earbuds are being touted by the company as "the world's most advanced earbuds" as it comes with features like personalised audio tuning, adjustable noise cancellation, and sound situation presets. The HP Elite Wireless Earbuds are compatible with all Windows, Android, and iOS devices and also come with an app that can be used to control the earbuds. The Elite Wireless Earbuds are expected to be offered as an option with the HP Elite Dragonfly Max or available separately for purchase.

In its offerings for the CES 2021, HP has unveiled a slew of products including new monitors, a multi-device wireless mouse, and more. Here is a complete list of products that HP has unveiled as part of its CES 2021 showcase:

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 - expected to be available in January

HP Elite Dragonfly Max - expected to be available in January.

HP Elite Folio - expected to be available in February

HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8 - expected to be available in March

HP Smart Support - expected to be available in March.

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 - expected to be available in January.

HP Elite x2 G8 - expected to be available in April

HP ENVY 14 - expected to be available in January

The HP M-Series FHD Monitors - expected to be available in March

The HP E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C Monitors - expected to be available in February

HP 635 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse - expected to be available in February

HP Renew Travel 15.6-inch backpack and laptop bag - expected to be available in February