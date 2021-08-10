HP Envy 14 and Envy 15 Launched in India With 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia Graphics: Price, Specs & More

HP has launched its latest HP Envy laptops including the HP Envy 14 and HP Envy 15 laptops in India. The new HP Envy series comes with 11th generation Intel Core processors and are equipped with up to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. The laptops have been launched as premium offerings from the company and hence carry a price tag of Rs 1,04,999 onwards for the HP Envy 14. The HP Envy 15 is priced at Rs 1,54,999 onwards in India. The laptops will be on sale via major retailers like Relinace Digital, Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, and other offline stores. Buyers of the HP Envy series will get a complimentary 1-month access to Rs 4,230 worth of Adobe’s productivity and design tools. This, as the new HP Envy series is targeted towards creators and designing professionals.

Both the laptops come with a focus on the display. The HP Envy 14 and HP Envy 15 come with displays that are said to come with “best in class" colour accuracy with support for 100 percent sRGB. Both the laptops come with 16:10 displays with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The HP Envy 14 has a 14-inch panel, while the HP Envy 15 has a 15-inch display. Under the hood, both the laptops come with Intel’s 11th Generation Core processors. In terms of graphics, the HP Envy 14 comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, while the HP Envy 15 has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU.

Both the laptops are claimed to deliver up to 16.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptops come with a Thunderbolt 4 port, USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more connectivity options.

