HP Envy All-in-One PC Series With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched In India: Price, Specifications

HP has introduced its latest Envy All-in-One PCs in India this week, powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core and 11th Gen Intel processors. The company is offering its lineup in two different sizes, as you get 31.5-inch and 34-inch display options. Both these machines have different use cases, catering to productivity and power users.

HP Envy All-in-One PC Prices in India

HP Envy 31.5-inch AIO desktop PC is priced from Rs 99,999 while the HP Envy 34-inch AIO desktop PC comes for a starting price of Rs 1,75,999 in the market.

HP Envy AIO PC Specifications

The HP Envy AIO comes in two options, with a 31.5-inch or a 34-inch display, which supports 4K and 5K resolution, respectively. The Envy 31.5-inch model comes powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. HP has equipped the AIO with multiple HDMI ports for connectivity and the audio quality has been powered by B&O.

The screen gets an anti-glare panel which makes it easy to work, and with flicker-free technology, you can enjoy gaming as well.

The HP Envy 34-inch AIO uses the older 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and has the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for the extra boost in performance. It has a 16-megapixel camera and support for Alexa voice assistant. It is hard to ignore the sleek design of the monitor that goes really well on the table. The display carries a 3-sided micro-edge bezel and the camera is detachable so that you can move it to different angles.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here