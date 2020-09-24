HP Expands All-in-One PC Lineup With New AIO 24 and Pavilion 27

Hewlett-Packard (HP) has launched two new All-in-One PCs, the HP AIO 24 and the HP Pavilion 27 in India. The two new PCs join the company's existing line up of AIO PCs, and come with integrated Amazon Alexa support along with features like a pop-up HD webcam, and up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor. The HP Pavilion 27 also comes with a touchscreen and is priced at Rs. 99,999 while the HP AIO 24 prices start at Rs. 64,999. Both new models will be sold via HP retail stores and the HP online store in the country.

The HP AIO 24 features a 24-inch IPS display and is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics card. The AIO 24 also comes with a pop-up webcam that HP is calling a WideVision full-HD infrared (IR) webcam which has an 88-degree field of view. The HP AIO 24 also comes with integrated microphones and speakers.

The HP Pavilion 27, on the other hand, comes with a 27-inch three-sided micro-edge display with a pop-up webcam on the top. The HP Pavilion is powered by Intel's 10th generation Core i7 processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce graphics. The HP Pavilion 27 comes with an SSD primary drive for a faster boot-up experience, along with an optional HDD for secondary storage.

Further, the HP Pavilion comes with features like a Bang and Olufsen sound system and a wireless charging pad at the base.