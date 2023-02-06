CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » News » Tech » HP brings OMEN Playground Stores For Gamers in India: Know More
1-MIN READ

HP brings OMEN Playground Stores For Gamers in India: Know More

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 14:36 IST

New Delhi, India

As of now, eight OMEN Playground stores are functioning in seven cities.

As of now, eight OMEN Playground stores are functioning in seven cities.

The stores are meant to provide a no-cost hub for emerging talent in the Indian gaming industry to engage in the latest technological innovations.

HP India has introduced OMEN Playground stores in India, which will allow gamers to play on HP gaming devices and gears, including OMEN, Victus and Hyper X. The company plans to open 40 OMEN Playground stores across the country this year.

As of now, eight OMEN Playground stores are functioning in seven cities.

The technology company unveiled eight OMEN Playground stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, Ludhiana and Hubli and will soon expand its network of OMEN Playground stores in cities such as Lucknow, Hyderabad, Nashik, Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh, HP said in a statement.

“The OMEN playground stores comprise of unique gaming facilities and allow walk-ins to enable an interactive and immersive gaming experience."

The stores are meant to provide a no-cost hub for emerging talent in the Indian gaming industry to engage in the latest technological innovations.

“India in recent years is seen as an emerging, fast-growing hub for the gaming industry. We, at HP, are committed to empower all gamers in India with our innovations," said Vineet Gehani, senior director of consumer sales, HP India.

“With the OMEN Playground stores, we are excited to unleash the gaming potential of gamers — be it casual or professional. These stores will also provide an opportunity to non-PC gamers to experience the power of HP’s PC gaming ecosystem," Gehani added.

According to the HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2022, a future in gaming is envisioned by two-thirds of committed gamers in the country.

“The varied level of gaming facilities in the OMEN Playgrounds will be specially managed by gaming specialists and will have year-long gaming calendar, while being experiential in nature," the company said.

“The OMEN Playground stores provide an opportunity for gamers to engage with the latest devices with their favourite games. Gamers can also choose to purchase any device in the Playgrounds. This unique approach by HP hopes to inspire and motivate the new generation of gamers in India," it added.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author
Tech Desk
Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More
Tags:
  1. HP India
first published:February 06, 2023, 14:35 IST
last updated:February 06, 2023, 14:36 IST
Read More