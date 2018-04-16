English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
HP Introduces World's First Wearable VR PC at Rs 3.25 Lakh in India
"Businesses can use VR to deliver safe and effective simulated training in dangerous environments, in medical training or for heavy/large equipment operations."
HP Z VR Backpack PC. (Image: HP)
HP India on Monday debuted its commercial Virtual Reality (VR) solutions and services -- including the worlds first professional wearable VR PC -- for businesses in the country. The PC and printing major launched HP "ZBook 17" mobile workstation at a starting price of Rs 1,65,000, HP "EliteDesk 800" G3 Tower at Rs 72,000 and the professional wearable HP "Z VR" backpack at Rs 3,25,000.
"Making the most of VR technology requires a collaborative relationship between customers and partners." Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc India, said in a statement.
The commercial VR solutions and services offer businesses help in product design, architecture, healthcare, first responder training, automotive and entertainment.
HP "Z VR Backpack" solution lets users move and maintain total immersion with high-octane visual performance and docking capabilities that transform it into a manageable, powerful desktop PC experience. "Businesses can use VR to deliver safe and effective simulated training in dangerous environments, in medical training or for heavy/large equipment operations," HP Inc said.
Also read: Huawei P20, P20 Pro With Triple Camera-Lens Setup Coming to India Soon
HP "ZBook 17" mobile workstation promises power and performance and can be configured with the optimal horsepower and graphics solutions to bring VR content to life in a 90-FPS VR experience.
HP "EliteDesk 800" G3 Tower -- a VR-certified PC -- has a redesigned 26 percent smaller chassis for the modern workplace. "It is ideal for companies wanting to future-proof their technology and deliver state-of-the-art capabilities," the company said.
The HP technology provides the complete VR ecosystem with Intel, NVIDIA, Technicolor, HTC Vive and others, the company added.
Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
"Making the most of VR technology requires a collaborative relationship between customers and partners." Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc India, said in a statement.
The commercial VR solutions and services offer businesses help in product design, architecture, healthcare, first responder training, automotive and entertainment.
HP "Z VR Backpack" solution lets users move and maintain total immersion with high-octane visual performance and docking capabilities that transform it into a manageable, powerful desktop PC experience. "Businesses can use VR to deliver safe and effective simulated training in dangerous environments, in medical training or for heavy/large equipment operations," HP Inc said.
Also read: Huawei P20, P20 Pro With Triple Camera-Lens Setup Coming to India Soon
HP "ZBook 17" mobile workstation promises power and performance and can be configured with the optimal horsepower and graphics solutions to bring VR content to life in a 90-FPS VR experience.
HP "EliteDesk 800" G3 Tower -- a VR-certified PC -- has a redesigned 26 percent smaller chassis for the modern workplace. "It is ideal for companies wanting to future-proof their technology and deliver state-of-the-art capabilities," the company said.
The HP technology provides the complete VR ecosystem with Intel, NVIDIA, Technicolor, HTC Vive and others, the company added.
Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23
- Mayank Markande - The Accidental Leg-spinner's Journey From Patiala to MI Dug-out
- Fresh IPL Betting Racket Cracked by Delhi Police
- Watch Live: 'BigOnFlipkart' Announcements at 12 Noon; A New Smartphone, Flipkart Service And More
- Toyota Yaris Mid-Size Sedan - All You Need to Know: Review, Mileage, Variants, Features and More