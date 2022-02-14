HP Laptop Users, Don’t Download This ‘Dangerous’ Windows 11 Installer

If you are using a Windows 10 laptop from HP and wish to upgrade to Windows 11 operating system then take note of this article. There is a new Windows 11 fake installer on the prowl, and Windows 10 users have been warned about trusting any such software. This word of warning comes from HP this month, which has shared the details about the concerns related to RedLine malware.

Once the malware enters your system, it can steal passwords. The biggest worry is that attackers have realised that the lure of Windows 11 upgrade for Windows users is proving to be a useful hack to convince users into downloading the installer. And once you do that, the malware has access to data stored on the specific device.

Security researchers at HP noticed that RedLine malware was fed into domains registered around the same time Microsoft was closing in on the device upgrade compatibility timeline for eligible device users to move from Windows 10 to Windows 11 operating system.

The attackers used the fake domain to entice users with the promise of a fake Windows 11 upgrade. They even copied the design of the Windows 11 website so that nobody would suspect its legitimacy. “”The domain caught our attention because it was newly registered, imitated a legitimate brand and took advantage of a recent announcement,” explained Patrick Schläpfer, Malware Analyst Wolf security team, HP.

And once the user is convinced the website is legit, they are inadvertently asked to download a zip file containing the malware. The moment a person does that, the malware looks to steal passwords that are stored on the web browsers, in fact it even tries to auto-fill details like your credit card number, or other financial-related data you have stored on the system or on the web.

So, how does one prevent the RedLine malware from entering their Windows system? Like every security researcher or expert, HP is prompt to suggest that users should only download links or files from known and reliable sources/websites.

