HP Launches First LaserJet Tank Printer Series In India Targeting SMBs

HP India has announced its new range of LaserJet tank printers that will be focused on the enterprises and small-medium businesses in the country. The company says LaserJet printers are easy to set up, manage and run without incurring high costs, something that isn’t ideal for such businesses.

The new printer lineup includes the HP LaserJet Tank 1005w, HP LaserJet Tank 1020 and the HP LaserJet Tank 2606 which are priced at Rs 23,695, Rs 15,963 and Rs 29,558 respectively.

The printers deliver high-quality output but at a lower cost per page for the businesses, helping them save money in printing. The new lineup has the capacity to print up to 5,000 pages and provides 5x more results from the toner as compared to what you get from the traditional printer cartridges.

HP has developed these printers for the high-volume market, with support for a 40-sheet auto document feed, and offers a guarantee of 50,000 pages support with the imaging drum.

The printers are also effective with the printing output, with sharp text, bold blacks offered page after page. It takes just 15 seconds to refill the HP toner, and the reload kit helps you save up to 90 per cent of waste.

HP has added smartness into these printers that can be best utilised with the HP Smart App, which lets you print, scan and share with anybody on the same network. The pricier HP 2606 also offers advanced scanning features through the same HP Smart App.

Not only are these printers effective print-wise for the business, but they also come with the assurance of energy ratings that keep the power bills in check.

HP has a wide array of printers in the market, giving consumers plenty to choose from, the new LaserJet series is another feather in its cap for businesses.

