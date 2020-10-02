HP Launches New 14-Inch Spectre x360 Laptop With Intel's 'Tiger Lake' Processor

Hewlett-Packard (HP) has launched its new HP Spectre x360 14-inch convertible laptop powered by Intel's 11th generation 'Tiger Lake' processor. Apart from the new laptop, the company also refreshed a few of its laptops in the HP Spectre and HP Envy range with Intel's 11th generation processors. The new Spectre x360 14-inch comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a larger keypad, improved speakers, and a Thunderbolt 4 port located in one of its diamond-shaped corner, among other features. The new 14-inch HP Spectre x360 also has a physical button for blocking the webcam. The Spectre x360 14 has been priced at $1,199 (Rs 88,100 by direct conversion) onwards in the US, and has been pitted against the recently launched 'Tiger Lake' Dell XPS 13. There is no word on the HP Spectre x360 14's India availability yet.

The new HP Spectre x360 14 is powered by Intel's 11th generation 'Tiger Lake' Core i7 processor, paired alongside Intel's Iris Xe graphics. HP claims that the new Spectre x360 14-inch is up to 34 percent faster than last year's Spectre x360 13-inch. Further, the screen on the HP Spectre x360 14 has been given a rethought. The laptop's screen has a 3:2 aspect ratio, which provides more vertical screen space than the usual 16:9 aspect ratio seen on most laptops. The HP Spectre x360 14's screen comes with a 3,000x2,000 pixels resolution, and users also get an option of paying more for an OLED panel.

HP also introduced some AI enhancement with the new Spectre x360 14. The company claims that the laptop will use Intel's Dynamic Tuning to avoid battery drain and overheating when not being used. It also includes an AI Noise Removal feature which eliminates background noise during video calls on apps like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or Google Meet. The company is claiming up to 17 hours of battery backup on the HP Spectre x360 14. After adding an OLED display, however, HP claims that the battery backup will drop down to up to 10 hours.

Apart from the new Spectre x360 14, HP also updated its 13-inch Spectre x360 laptop. The HP Spectre x360 13-inch has also been given Intel's 11th generation Core processors, which are claimed to improve the CPU performance by 35 percent. HP has also claimed an improved battery life on the updated Spectre x360 13. Furthermore, HP has also introduced a 5G variant of the HP Spectre x360 13. The Spectre x360 13 also starts at $1,199 (Rs. 88,100 by direct conversion) in the US.

HP also gave its Envy series the new Intel 11th generation processors. The HP Envy 13 and the HP Envy x360 13 convertible laptop, both have been given the Intel 11th generation refresh, along with longer battery life and new features like camera shutter, fingerprint sensor, and more. The updated HP Envy 13 has been priced at $899.99 (Rs. 66,150 by direct conversion) onwards in the US, while the new HP Envy x360 13 is priced at $949.99 (Rs. 69,820 by direct conversion) in the US.