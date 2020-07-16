HP Launches New Partner Programme in India to Focus on Growth and Customer Purchasing Behaviours

In a bid to help its partners drive growth in the customer-driven digital age, PC and printer major HP Inc on Wednesday unveiled a global channel partner programme optimised to drive dynamic partner growth and deliver consistent end-customer experiences. Called 'HP Amplify', it provides the insights, capabilities and collaboration tools needed to drive growth as digital transformation and customer purchasing behaviours continue to evolve.

The new programme will go into effect from November 1 for the commercial partners, while retail partners are slated to transition to the programme in the second half of 2021, the company said in a statement. "HP Amplify not only makes it easier for partners to do business with HP, it provides partners with a clear path to ready their business and succeed in today's environment and beyond," said Christoph Schell, HP Chief Commercial Officer.

Currently, HP has over 1,400 commercial partners under its India market which also includes business operations of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Through these partners, HP engages with customers from the government and enterprise segment and in some cases, they work with customers from SMB and SOHO segments as well. "HP and its partners have a tremendous opportunity to reinvent our route to market approach and the way we engage with our customers", said Gurpreet Brar, Head, Channel Sales and Distribution, HP India market.