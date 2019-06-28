HP Launches Omen X 2S Dual-Screen Gaming Laptop, Alongside Omen 15 and Pavilion Gaming 15

PC and printer major HP Inc on Friday brought world's first dual-screen gaming laptop "OMEN X 2S" to India for a starting price of Rs 209,990.

HP has added an additional second screen to the "OMEN X 2S" in the form of a six-inch (1080p) touchscreen in between the main screen and keypad that lets players message friends on WhatsApp, browse music streaming services, watch YouTube or even serve as a hub for "OMEN Command Center" software.

The "OMEN X 2S" has a real-time, screen mirroring feature that can cut and magnify parts of the main screen -- including copying the map portion of a racing game -- to the second screen, ensuring that vision is centered and head movement more vertical than horizontal, the company said in a statement.

"At HP, we share our users' passion and love for the game -- be it beginners, enthusiasts or professionals. We have engineered the best experiences based on user insights to enable a holistic and exciting gaming ecosystem for the modern gamers in India," said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India.

The device is 20-mm thin (20 percent reduction in thickness over previous versions) with a full-metal chassis and is the first 15-inch diagonal gaming laptop to come with an applied liquid metal compound to the thermal system called "OMEN Tempest".

The company also launched a new lineup of OMEN and HP Pavilion gaming devices in India to raise the bar for gaming experiences.

HP OMEN 15 Laptop is available now from a starting price of Rs 124,990 while HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop is available from a starting price of Rs 70,990. Gaming Mouse would cost another Rs 1,799.

The OMEN laptops have up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 featuring Max-Q7 design, up to the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i9 high-performance mobile processor, powered by up to 5.0 GHz Turbo, eight cores and 16 threads and up to 16 GB RAM.

The new Intel Wi-Fi 6 designed to support gigabit speeds up the wireless game with up to 3X faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5.

We are pushing the paradigms of gaming innovations through disruptive new devices like OMEN X 2S, that provide unmatched experiences to the gamers and help them reach the next level," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 is a laptop designed with a thinner frame than before. Technological improvements across the board arrive with options up to the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 high-performance mobile CPUs and up to the recently announced NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q design.

Constructed with Qi wireless charging capabilities, the OMEN Outpost Mousepad can fully charge the OMEN Photon Mouse in 2.5 hours and works with compatible smartphones.