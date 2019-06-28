HP Launches Omen X 2S Dual-Screen Gaming Laptop, Alongside Omen 15 and Pavilion Gaming 15
HP has brought new gaming notebooks to India including the high-end Omen X 2S with a dual-screen.
HP has brought new gaming notebooks to India including the high-end Omen X 2S with a dual-screen.
PC and printer major HP Inc on Friday brought world's first dual-screen gaming laptop "OMEN X 2S" to India for a starting price of Rs 209,990.
HP has added an additional second screen to the "OMEN X 2S" in the form of a six-inch (1080p) touchscreen in between the main screen and keypad that lets players message friends on WhatsApp, browse music streaming services, watch YouTube or even serve as a hub for "OMEN Command Center" software.
The "OMEN X 2S" has a real-time, screen mirroring feature that can cut and magnify parts of the main screen -- including copying the map portion of a racing game -- to the second screen, ensuring that vision is centered and head movement more vertical than horizontal, the company said in a statement.
"At HP, we share our users' passion and love for the game -- be it beginners, enthusiasts or professionals. We have engineered the best experiences based on user insights to enable a holistic and exciting gaming ecosystem for the modern gamers in India," said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India.
The device is 20-mm thin (20 percent reduction in thickness over previous versions) with a full-metal chassis and is the first 15-inch diagonal gaming laptop to come with an applied liquid metal compound to the thermal system called "OMEN Tempest".
The company also launched a new lineup of OMEN and HP Pavilion gaming devices in India to raise the bar for gaming experiences.
HP OMEN 15 Laptop is available now from a starting price of Rs 124,990 while HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop is available from a starting price of Rs 70,990. Gaming Mouse would cost another Rs 1,799.
The OMEN laptops have up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 featuring Max-Q7 design, up to the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i9 high-performance mobile processor, powered by up to 5.0 GHz Turbo, eight cores and 16 threads and up to 16 GB RAM.
The new Intel Wi-Fi 6 designed to support gigabit speeds up the wireless game with up to 3X faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5.
We are pushing the paradigms of gaming innovations through disruptive new devices like OMEN X 2S, that provide unmatched experiences to the gamers and help them reach the next level," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 is a laptop designed with a thinner frame than before. Technological improvements across the board arrive with options up to the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 high-performance mobile CPUs and up to the recently announced NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q design.
Constructed with Qi wireless charging capabilities, the OMEN Outpost Mousepad can fully charge the OMEN Photon Mouse in 2.5 hours and works with compatible smartphones.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Excited About Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2, Says 'It’s Going To Be Lit'
- Indian Cricket Fans Cannot Stop Talking About Dhoni's 'Sluggish' Knock Against West Indies
- Nobody Can Beat Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Stylish Entry at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s