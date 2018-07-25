HP Launches Premium HP Elite Series Laptops, All-In-One

Global PC and printing major HP Inc on Tuesday unveiled a new line-up of its Elite series of notebooks and desktops in India that includes the world's smallest business convertible and detachable for a secure modern workplace. The HP Elite 1000 devices include a full suite of solutions, including the HP Endpoint Security Controller, HP Sure Start Gen4 and HP "Sure Run". "HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3" costs Rs 149,900 while "HP Elite x2 1013 G3" is available for a starting price of Rs 179,900. "HP EliteBook 1050 G1" is expected to be available in July for Rs 159,900 and "HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2" between August to September for Rs 173,645 (all starting prices)."From the first stage of design through final delivery, we build a symbiotic relationship between digital life and security, continually delivering the most secure business devices on the market and making life safer for everyone, everywhere," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India. The "HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3" is the first device to feature optional HP "Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging". This option stores the software system image in embedded memory, ensuring data recovery even if the hard drive is wiped and no network connection is available.Touted as the world's smallest business convertible, "HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3" is just 15.8 mm thin with up to 18 hours of battery life. "HP Elite x2 1013 G3" now fits a 13-inch display into a 12-inch chassis, making it the world's smallest business detachable. For the truly mobile professional, this device is the world's first detachable and tablet with an integrated privacy screen and Intel Quad Core vPro processors."HP EliteBook 1050 G1" comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and up to 4TB of SSD storage, the company said in a statement. Along with the optional HP privacy camera to protect the webcam against malicious surveillance, the device has up to 16 hours of battery life. "HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2" is the world's first business class 34-inch curved AiO with discrete graphics and a flexible design.