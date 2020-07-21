HP Omen 15, Pavilion Gaming 16 Laptops Launched: Price, Specs and More

HP has unleashed its new gaming lineup in India featuring the latest 10th-Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processor options w=ith Nvidia’s GeForce Super GPU options. The PC manufacturer has introduced two new laptops as well as a host of accessories for the Indian market.

“Gaming is now pretty much a part of our lifestyle these days and has become a social aspect. With the new products we want to help the enthusiasts do the absolute best they can and also the dabblers and the ones who are beginning to go up the gaming experience chain and provide a great experience,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India in an exclusive conversation with News 18.

HP Omen 15

The new Omen 15 is claimed to be one of the smallest 15-inch gaming notebooks and comes with a redesigned chassis and finish. The company has gone for a minimal approach which looks great and will be offering the notebook in Shadow Black colour with optional full RGB per-key lighting keyboard.

The new Omen 15 is offered with the latest 10th-Gen Intel Core processors and HP is also offering the option of an AMD Ryzen 7 chipset. There is an option of up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The GPU can be configured to up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super with Max-Q design. The 15-inch display is offered with an IPS panel going up to 300Hz, Nvidia G-Sync and up to 300-nits of brightness. There are lower options available as well. The notebook also comes with improved cooling solutions as well as a claimed battery life of 12.5 hours with its hybrid setting mode.

Pricing starts at Rs 75,999 for the AMD Ryzen CPU option and Rs 79,999 for the Intel variant.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16

HP’s entry-level gaming notebook lineup also gets a new addition with the new Pavilion Gaming 16 notebook. Building on the success of the Pavilion Gaming 15, the model comes with a larger 16-inch display and is offered with the same AMD and Intel processor options as the new Omen 15. This one will be available with up to an Nvidia GTX 1660Ti graphics card and it will come preloaded with the Omen Command Center software, to control various aspects of the machine.

Pricing starts at Rs 59,999 for the AMD Ryzen CPU option and Rs 70,999 for the Intel variant.

Apart from the new gaming notebooks, HP also launched some gaming peripherals and accessories including the Omen Vector mouse priced at Rs 3,999, the HP Sombra Black A/P/X1000 wireless gaming headset priced at Rs 7,999, the Omen Exceed backpack priced at Rs 5,999 and the Omen Duffle V1 is priced at Rs 9,999.