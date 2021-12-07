HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop With Nvidia RTX 3070 Launched in India: Price, Specs And More

PC maker HP has launched its latest gaming laptop, the HP Omen 16 in India that comes with Intel‘s 11th Generation Core processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics processor, along with a 165Hz QHD display and more. The HP Omen 16 has been launched at a price of Rs 1,39,999 onwards and is available for purchase at HP World stores, HP Online Store, and other leading large format retail and online stores. Let us take a look at what the latest gaming laptop from HP has to offer:

The HP Omen 16, as the name suggests, comes with a 16.1-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The display will be an IPS panel with a QHD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor paired with 16GB of RAM and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. The laptop comes with up to 1TB of next-gen PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage that is claimed to offer up to 2X the storage access speed that traditional SSD. The laptop comes with up to 83Whr battery that is claimed to offer up to 9 hours of backup.

The new HP Omen 16 also comes with a 2.5-times slimmer design and has twice the number of fan blades as compared to its predecessor. The laptop comes with a 4-zone anti-ghosting RGB keyboard that is customisable via the OMEN Gaming Hub Light Studio. The laptop also comes with improved thermal efficiency, and weighs only 2.3 kilograms, HP said in a press release.

