HP Omen X Gaming Portfolio Gets Major Overhaul With Desktop, Notebook And More

HP Inc. has introduced Omen X portfolio as a series of high-specification gaming products. The entire portfolio consists of a range of products for gamers, for not just an old-school video gaming experience but also VR gaming and more. The three core products in the portfolio are the Omen X Compact Desktop with VR Backpack, Omen X desktop and the Omen X laptop.Alongside, HP has also announced a range of accessories for gaming including Omen Headset 800, Omen Mouse 600, Omen Steel Series Gaming Keyboard as well as Omen Steel Series Mouse Pad. Additionally, HP is also introducing the HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset which connects with the VR Backpack as a VR based gaming gear.The highlight of the portfolio is the Omen X Compact Desktop which comes with a factory-overclocked GPU from NVIDIA and a versatile form-factor, having the ability to be docked and undocked quickly for gaming in any room as per HP. The desktop can also be attached to a backpack accessory for a VR experience. As per HP, the Omen X Compact Desktop boasts of these features:- Factory-overclocked NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 for gaming at 4K resolutions- Advanced thermal and electrical engineering- Intel 7th gen Core i5 or unlocked Core i7 CPU options- Omen Command Center for reduced latency- DTS Headphone: X support for simulated surround sound when using headphones, enhancing games and adding to a full 360-degree VR experienceThere is also an optional VR backpack accessory for the Omen X Compact Desktop that lets gamers experience VR gaming through the compact desktop. The Omen X comes with full docking capability, making it easier to connect with all the accessories in one go. HP claims that the connecting cables have also been kept short so as to avoid any hasslesThe Omen X compact desktop is accompanied by four hot-swappable batteries and a charging dock, two of which are used at a time while the other two can be charged simultaneously, enabling an uninterrupted gaming experience.Alongside the compact desktop, HP has also announced Omen X notebook that comes with a mechanical keyboard with 2.5mm key travel, N-key rollover & RGB LED per key. The display comes with a 144hz refresh rate, ‘best-in-class’ thermal system as per HP, out-of-the-box factory overclocked CPU, GPU and RAID 0 configured SSD storage.The highlights of the notebook are the Omen Command Center Software, Intel 7th gen unlocked Intel Core i7 CPU options, factory-overclocked graphics cards up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080, RAID0 SSD option, PCIe SSD+HDD storage options or a standalone 1 TB 7200 rpm HDD option and an enhanced thermal management.HP also claims the Omen X Laptop to be VR ready on all configurations and equipped with features like mechanical and RGB LED-per key backlit keyboard, independent, programmable macro keys; and, N-Key rollover on every key for anti-ghosting functions.It sports a 17-inch diagonal FHD display, 120Hz & 144 Hz display options, DTS Headphone support, HP Audio Boost custom lighting and an aluminum finish.Omen X Laptop also carries easy upgrading options like a single access panel to HDD, SSDs, and RAM, support for up to four external displays, three USB 3.0 Type A, two Thunderbolt 3-certified USB 3.1 TypeC, HDMI 2.0a with HDR support, Mini DisplayPort, RJ45 and a multi-format media card reader. There is also dual audio jack with separate microphone input and headset jacks (input/output).The OMEN X desktop features the latest graphics technology up to dual NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 and up to dual AMD Radeon R9 Fury X. It is powered by an Intel Core i9 processor with overclocking capability paired with a VR-ready GPU.The thermal management on the Omen X desktop sports a tri-chamber design to separate components and optimize thermals with dedicated cooling in each chamber. The Omen X also includes support for up to three 120mm liquid cooling radiators with top-mounted exhaust vents and a stand that lifts the case off the ground to help pull cool air in.Builders and modders can also purchase an empty OMEN X chassis as a standalone option for a do-it-yourself (DIY) PC experience. The standalone chassis provides the same thermal benefits of the tri-chamber design and industry standards.Other top features include OMEN Control software, tool-less access to the internals and a hidden toolkit in the chassis to accommodate upgrades.HP focused on Omen accessories to complement the user experience with the overall lineup of products. The enhancement of the OMEN accessories brings several feature improvements over previous generation products.Omen Keyboard 1100 comes with mechanical keyboard switches and N-key Rollover for anti-ghosting. The Omen Mouse 600 comes with customizable weight features and mechanical switches with up to 50 million clicks.Omen Headset 800 carries thicker ear cups and boosted overall acoustic performance for clear high, low, and mid-tones, and a specifically tuned audio profile for clear speech.HP has announced a pre-booking offer on the Omen X portfolio on select models till March 20, 2018. Under this offer, the Omen X Compact Desktop will be pre-bundled with HP MR Headset, Omen Headset, Omen Keyboard and Omen Mouse. Omen X notebook will come with pre-bundled Omen Headset, Omen Mouse, Omen Mouse Pad and 1TB HDD under the pre-book offer.The Omen X Compact Desktop with VR Backpack is available now starting at Rs 294,988The Omen X desktop will be available from June 2018, starting at Rs 449,999The Omen X notebook is available from 20th March 2018, starting at Rs 210,990The HP Windows MR Headset is available now starting at Rs 51,187The Omen Headset 800 is available at Rs 6,999The Omen Mouse 600 is available at Rs 4,999The Omen Steel Series Gaming Keyboard is available at Rs 9,999The Omen Steel Series Mouse pad is available at Rs 2,199