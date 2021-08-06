HP Pavilion Aero 13 Launched in India With AMD CPUs: Price, Specifications & More

HP has launched its latest HP Pavilion Aero 13 thin and light laptop that is powered by an AMD processor. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 comes with less than 1kg of weight, and is made with post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 has been priced in India at Rs 79,999 onwards for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor variant. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800U variant is priced in India at Rs 94,999. The notebook has been lauched in three colour options - Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver. It will be up for sale at all HP World stores and on store.hp.com/in.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 runs on Windows 10 out of the box. The laptop sports a 13.3-inch WUXGA IPS display that comes with 400 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor paired with AMD Radeon Graphics and up to 16GB of RAM. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 comes with 512GB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The laptop has a 45Whr battery that is claimed to provide up to 10.5 house of batttery life. There is a 65W charger included with the HP Pavilion Aero 13. The laptop comes with a complete magnesium aluminium chassis. Ports on the HP Pavilion Aero 13 include a SuperSpeed USB type-C port, two SuperSpeed USB type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The laptop weighs only 970 grams and measures 297x209x16.5mm in dimensions. There is also a 720p HD webcam on the laptop that is integrated with dual-array digital microphones.

