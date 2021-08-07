HP Pavilion Aero 13, RedmiBook Laptops, LG Gram 2021 & More: Tech Launches This Week

This week, we saw a lot of tech launches take place, including some important launches like the RedmiBook laptop series, first-time launches like 1More’s sub-brand Omthing, LG’s Gram 2021 laptops, Alienware’s m15 R5 gaming laptop that comes as the first AMD-powered Alienware laptop in about 10 years, and many such exciting launches. Let us take a look at some of the most important launches that took place between August 1 to August 7:

RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook E-Learning Edition

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi this week launched its first laptop in the Indian market, the RedmiBook series that includes the RedmiBook Pro and the RedmiBook E-Learning Edition. The laptops come with Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake processors and start at a price of Rs 41,999 for the E-Learning Edition and Rs 49,999 for the RedmiBook Pro.

Alienware m15 R5, Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptops

Dell-owned Alienware launched its first AMD-powered machine in over a decade - the Alienware m15 R5 gaming laptop. Alongside that, the company has also launched the Alienware m15 R6 laptop that comes with Intel’s 11th Generation processors, paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. The Alienware m15 R5 is the first Alienware notebook engineered with AMD processors and NVIDIA graphics, powered with AMD Ryzen R7-5800 H-Series Mobile Processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series laptop GPUs.

LG Gram 2021 Laptop Series

South Korean manufacturer LG has launched its LG Gram 2021 range of laptops in India. The laptops come with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and have a compact design. There are three new models that were launched this week - LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), and the LG Gram 14 (14Z90P). The LG Gram 2021 laptops have been launched at a price of Rs 74,999 onwards, with the LG Gram 14 being the cheapest on priced at Rs 74,999 for the sole 8GB RAM variant. The LG Gram 16 has been launched in two variants priced at Rs 82,499 for the Intel Cor i5 variant and Rs 99,499 for the Intel Core i7 variant with 16GB RAM. The LG Gram 17, on the other hand, has been launched at Rs 85,999 onwards for the Intel Core i5 variant, and Rs 1,06,999 for the variant with an Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. The laptops will go on sale via Amazon in India and buyers can avail a pre-booking discount of Rs 500 via Amazon Pay.

HP Pavilion Aero 13

HP this week launched its latest HP Pavilion Aero 13 thin and light laptop and is powered by an AMD processor. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 comes with less than 1kg of weight, and is made with post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 has been priced in India at Rs 79,999 onwards for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor variant. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800U variant is priced in India at Rs 94,999. The notebook has been lauched in three colour options - Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver. It will be up for sale at all HP World stores and on store.hp.com/in.

Fitbit Luxe

Fitbit earlier this week launched its latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Luxe, in India. The latest fitness tracker is significantly more expensive than the range of most fitness trackers on sale in India right now, but comes in as a premium offering for those that want the accuracy of Fitbit‘s fitness tracking features along with a significantly unique design statement.

Other Launches

Apart from the abovementioned launches, there were other important launches that took place this week, including Motorola’s Moto Edge S Pro and Moto Edge Lite smartphones. Audio equipment maker 1More made an entry to the Indian market with its sub-brand Omthing, Infinix launched the affordable Infinix Smart 5A, and Huawei launched its massive 98-inch V98 smart TV. Philips launched that Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK earbuds at a price of Rs 9,999 and Rs 7,990, respectively. Among these, the Philips SBH2515BK/10 are touted to deliver a total 110 hours of music playback and the charging case can double up as a power bank.

