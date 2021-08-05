HP has refreshed its Pavilion notebook portfolio with the new HP Pavilion Aero 13 - the company’s “lightest AMD-based consumer notebook" weighing less than 1 kilogram, in India. The laptop maker claims that the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is made with sustainable material, and it carries an AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 5800U mobile CPU with AMD Radeon GPU. Moreover, the latest Pavilion Aero is also said to be the first pavilion notebook featuring a screen with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing. The new HP laptop sports a magnesium aluminium chassis and a 4-sided thin bezel for a premium look. Customers can choose between Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver colour finishes.

In terms of specifications, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 features a 13.3-inch IPS display with WUXGA (1920×1200 pixels) resolution, anti-glare coating, and 400 nits of brightness. Under the hood carries up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU paired with AMD Radeon graphics, 512 GB PCIe SSD, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 runs on Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box, and the company claims that the OS is upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year. It comes equipped with a built-in Alexa and a fingerprint reader. Additionally, customers will get 25GB of Dropbox storage for 12 months for free.

Other notable features on the laptop include an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones, and a full-sized, backlit keyboard. Connectivity options include Wi-fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a single USB Type C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port and an AC smart pin. As mentioned, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is said to be designed with “sustainable material," and HP says that even the outer box and fibre cushions of the laptop are sustainably sourced and recyclable. Lastly, there’s a 43Wh Li-ion polymer battery, touted to deliver 10 hours of battery life. HP Pavilion Aero 13 customers will get a 65W Smart AC power adapter in the box.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is currently available to pre-book on the HP India website. Its price in India starts at Rs 79,999 (AMD Ryzen 5 5600U + Ceramic White), and goes up to Rs 94,999 with fingerprint reader AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU and Pale Rose Gold finish.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here