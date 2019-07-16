Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence
Disclaimer:
Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
Jul 16, 2019 08:00 PM IST
IndiaIndia
Share
While the new HP Pavilion Gaming 15 isn’t a major upgrade from the previous version in terms of design, the new hardware allows it to be one of the best notebooks for someone looking for a balance between everyday workload and gaming.