HP ProBook 653 Aero G7 Series With AMD 4000 Mobile CPU Launched: Check Price, Specifications & More

Hewlett-Packard (HP) today introduced its new range of ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptops powered by AMD's Ryzen 4000 mobile processors in India. The new ProBook laptops are aimed at helping small business owners and mobile professionals to boost productivity, collaborate with ease, and work anywhere while enjoying strong security and connectivity. The new HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 notebooks are claimed to be the lightest AMD-based business laptops from HP, with the lightest one weighing under 1kg.

The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 series has been priced at Rs 74,999 onwards and is available for pre-orders starting today. The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch full-GD IPS display with up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and an 86.2 percent scree-to-body ratio. This is the first ProBook laptop built out of magnesium alloy. The laptop is powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processor paired with up to 32GB of configurable RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The AMD Ryzen 4000 processor on the HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 is paired with AMD's Radeon Vega Graphics processor. “We’re delighted to strengthen our collaboration further with HP with the new ProBook 635 Aero, the world’s lightest AMD based business notebooks from HP," Managing Director for India Sales at AMD said during the launch announcement. Further, the laptop is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery life with the smaller 42Wh battery and up to 23 hours if users opt for the 53Wh battery. The device can change till up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

In terms of connectivity, the HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 series comes with two USB type-C ports, one USB 3.1 Gen1 port, an HDMI 2.0 port and a headphone jack.