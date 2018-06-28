English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HP Reclaims Top Spot in Indian PC market
According to the CMR forecast, the overall PC market is likely to grow by 4 per cent driven by enterprise segment as compared to consumer segment.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
HP Inc regained top spot with 28.9 per cent market share in the overall PC market in India that saw 8.4 per cent decline in the first quarter of 2018, a new report said on Thursday. Dell, after gaining momentum in the fourth quarter of 2017, lost the number one spot with 23.4 per cent market share in Q1 2018, according to CyberMedia Research's (CMR) "India PC Market Review for 1Q CY2018".
"HP regained top spot with high level of retail penetration. Initiatives focusing on customers and catering to gaming PCs were the main drivers for HP's growth," the report said.
"In 1Q 2018, PC vendors spearheaded new initiatives to strengthen their channel business. The major vendors focused on incentivising their business partners. All these trends portend well for renewed market growth for reminder of CY2018," said Amit Sharma, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group at CMR.
Consumer PC Market declined by 9.2 per cent in the first quarter compared to fourth quarter last year, while enterprise PC segment declined by 7.8 per cent. Lenovo maintained the third spot with a market share of 21.8 per cent in the overall traditional PC market.
According to the CMR forecast, the overall PC market is likely to grow by 4 per cent driven by enterprise segment as compared to consumer segment. Enterprise segment is expected to grow at 5 per cent this year whereas consumer segment is likely to see a growth of 2 per cent as compared to last year, it added.
