HP Refreshes PC Gaming Range in India
With over one billion gamers worldwide, mainstream gamers represent 62 per cent of this growing market.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Targetting mainstream gamers, HP India on Tuesday unveiled a fresh "Pavilion Gaming" PC range along with the new HP "OMEN 15" laptop in the country. The HP 'Pavilion Gaming" provides optimum gaming experiences, value and versatility for everyday use, while the HP OMEN series are powerful laptops in a smaller form and have the world's first headset with active earcup cooling technology.
"Our aim is to make gaming more mainstream and enable the masses to participate in growing esports phenomenon in the country," said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India.
Gaming is one of the world's fastest-growing PC categories and has become a billion-dollar business for HP, the company added. With over one billion gamers worldwide, mainstream gamers represent 62 per cent of this growing market. Giving further details, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said HP is building an industry-leading gaming ecosystem that appeals to all segments of the market.
"Our unparalleled design and engineering prowess is delivering the truly differentiated hardware, software and gear as gamers need to perform at their best.
"OMEN by HP is constantly setting new standards for technology that gives gamers an edge and with HP Pavilion Gaming casual gamers get powerful gameplay and versatility," Bedi told reporters.
The HP "Pavilion Gaming 15" laptop has portability and hardware for gameplay, content creation and productivity. The device includes a flexible variety of storage options and dual storage option for storage acceleration with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti. The OMEN 15 laptop is equipped with "144Hz Refresh" rate for immersive display with 7 millisecond response time and expanded functionality of "OMEN Command Center" software with "OMEN Game Stream5".
The device comes with VR-ready NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 with MAX-Q Design4, 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processors with up to six cores and up to 16GB DDR4-2666 RAM. HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop is available at a price starting at Rs 74,990 while OMEN 15 laptop is available at Rs 1,05,990 (starting price). OMEN by HP Sequencer keyboard will be available from August at a price of Rs 10,999.
