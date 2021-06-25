HP Shares Windows 11 Upgrade Plans For Existing Users And Those Looking To Buy A New PC

Just hours after Microsoft unveiled the new Windows 11 operating system, HP has announced their roadmap for getting Windows 11 to existing users’ PCs and also for new PCs that’ll be sold from now onwards. There is confirmation that multiple product lines which are already shipping in the laptop, desktop and workstation categories, are Windows 11 ready. HP will also be adding the badge for Windows 11 compatibility now, to make it easy for buyers to choose a machine that is definite to get the new Windows 11 upgrade later this year. The new Windows 11 will roll out later this year and will be offered as a free upgrade for most computing devices that already run Windows 10.

“Our ambition is to empower people with breakthrough PC experiences no matter where they work, play, or learn. We’re excited about Windows 11 because it helps build on that promise,” says Mike Nash, Chief Technologist and global head of Customer Experience and Portfolio Strategy, Personal Systems at HP Inc. Microsoft recognizes their partnership with HP. It was in May that we had reported that HP continues to be the leader in PC shipments at the end of Q1 2021 and has a market share of 32.9% globally, ahead of Dell and Lenovo—these are numbers from the latest edition of the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. “HP’s collaboration and feedback during the Windows 11 planning process has been extremely valuable,” says Nicole Dezen, Vice President, Device Partner Sales at Microsoft, in an official statement.

If you already own an HP PC that is running Windows 10, chances are you are very much eligible to get Windows 11 as a free upgrade later this year. HP says that if your PC is running the latest version of Windows 10 and meets the minimum hardware specifications it will be upgraded to Windows 11, when it becomes available. It is expected that most Windows 10 PCs will be upgradeable, considering Microsoft has kept the minimum required specifications for Windows 11 much in line with Windows 10. There is also the PC Health Check app that can be downloaded to your HP PC and that’ll run a quick check to tell you if your laptop, desktop or workstation is upgradeable, and if not, what’s the specific bottleneck.

The minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11 PCs to be able to run the new OS, albeit after sacrificing some functionality in case you’re just meeting the baseline, include a 1GHz processor, at least 4GB RAM and at least 64GB storage. The system firmware needs to be UEFI and Secure Boot capable, while the graphics card, whether integrated or discreet, needs to be compatible with DirectX 12 or later. Computing devices with screen sizes smaller than 9-inches and resolution less than 720p will not be compatible with Windows 11. HP also says that the new Support Link page for existing users will be updated to provide more information about Windows 11 on HP computers.

Some of the current line-up that HP has listed already as Windows 11 ready include the HP Spectre x360 14, HP ENVY x360 15, HP Pavilion All-in-One series, OMEN 16, Victus by HP 16, OMEN 30L Desktop, HP Elite Dragonfly G2 as well as the HP ZBook Studio G8. Software solutions including HP Command Center, HP Display Control and ZCentral as well as the OMEN Gaming Hub will be Windows 11 ready too. Windows 11 will be adding a bunch of new functionality for different device types and use cases, including a new menu for stylus and digital pens, optimizations for voice typing and additional touch gestures, which HP says will further improve user experience on existing PCs too.

Windows 11 is a free operating system upgrade for Windows 10 PCs. Windows 11 will be available for download, once the final version releases to consumers later this year, via Windows Update on the PCs. Much in the same way Windows 10 updates arrive right now. PC makers don’t really have much say in the free price tag—that is Microsoft’s call. And for compatible PCs, you’ll not see any delay in the upgrade being made available for your computing device either, since PC makers don’t have much to do in the process anyway—except ensuring the compatible machines are whitelisted to receive the updates, and any support apps as well as component drivers and software are updated for Windows 11.

If you are planning to buy a new PC, HP will be adding the ready for Windows 11 badge on PCs that will get the upgrade. This should be rolling out on the HP India online store in the coming days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here