HP Sold Most PCs In India In Q2 2021, Samsung Records Massive 134% Growth: Canalys

With a growth of 43 percent compared to last year, PC and tablet manufacturers have shipped more than 4.1 million units in India in the second quarter of 2021. The tablet market has also seen a 52 percent boost in the second quarter, as compared to the last year. These figures are revealed in a market analysis report by tech research firm Canalys. The leader of the growth in the Indian laptop market is HP, capturing 26 percent of the market share in the second quarter. In 2021 Q2, the manufacturer shipped 1.066 million units, scoring an annual growth of 54 percent with 59 percent growth for its notebook products.

Lenovo managed to secure the second position by shipping 0.84 million units and capturing a 20 percent market share. The manufacturer saw only three per cent annual growth. The 16 per cent boost in tablet shipments covered the three per cent fall in the manufacturer's notebook shipments.

The third on the list is Dell, scoring a 40 per cent annual growth and raking 12.8 per cent market share. The manufacturer managed to ship 0.525 million PC units in the second quarter of 2021. The company’s enterprise section saw a 71 percent growth, owing to its quick catch up with Intel 11th gen SKUs which companies liked.

The highest annual growth was recorded by Samsung, which saw a whopping 134 percent growth as compared to last year. The manufacturer shipped 0.403 million units and sliced a market share of 9.8 percent. The massive growth of the company was fueled by its tablet shipments.

Among the top five market leaders, fifth is Acer that captured eight per cent of the market share by shipping 0.326 million units. Compared to last year, the manufacturer saw a growth of 95 per cent surpassing Apple.

The second quarter saw a total of 1.033 million tablet shipments while the desktop and notebook shipments reached 0.515 million and 2.495 million, respectively.

