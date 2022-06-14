HP Spectre x360 2022 Launched With AI Enhancements: Check Out Prices, Features And Specs

PC maker HP has launched its latest premium laptop, the HP Spectre x360 with a 2022 refresh. The company has launched the HP Spectre x360 in two sizes – 16-inch and 13.5-inch, and the laptops come with features a 4K OLED display, 12th-generation Intel Core processors, and more.

HP Spectre x360 (2022) Prices And Offers

The HP Spectre x360 16-inch is priced at Rs 1,39,999 in India, while the 13.5-inch variant is priced at Rs 1,29,999. The laptop has been launched in two colour options – Nightfall Black with Pale Brass accents, and Nocturne Blue with Celestial Blue accents.

HP also has launch offers for the HP Spectre x360 models, which include an exchange benefit of up to Rs 11,000 with an additional exchange top-up of Rs 10,000 and a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on select American Express cards. Early buyers will also get special pre-booking accessories worth Rs 8,800 when booking the laptops through HP website or select HP World Stores, Croma, or Reliance stores. The laptops also come with one month of free access to Adobe creative cloud access along with 20 Adobe software worht Rs 4,320.

HP Spectre x360 (2022) Specifications

The 16-inch variant of the HP Spectre x360comes with a 16-inch 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 13.5-inch variant, on the other hand, comes with a 13.5-inch display.

Both variants of the laptop are powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with Intel Arc graphics.

There is a new feature called Backlight Adjustment that will use AI to correct video images during calls. There is also a directional beamforming mic on the HP Spectre x360 16-inch along with quad speakers and bi-directional AI noise reduction.

The HP Spectre x360 16-inch (2022) also has a feature called walk away lock and wake on approach, which will lock screen when the laptop detects the human has stepped away, and wake when they are back to their desk. There is also a 5-megapixel IR camera on the HP Spectre x360 (2022) that comes with features like auto-framing and noise reduction.

The laptop comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 ports in terms of connectivity. HP claims a battery life of up to 16 hours with the 83Whr battery on the laptop, and there is also fast charging that gets 50 percent battery with just 30 minutes of charging.

