HP Unveils Spectre Laptop Lineup in India: Price, Specifications And More

HP India on Wednesday unveiled in India the premium laptop range with the HP Spectre Folio and HP Spectre x360 devices. HP Spectre Folio is available in cognac brown at Rs 1,99,990 and HP Spectre x360 in dark ash grey at a starting price of Rs 1,29,990 and in poseidon blue at Rs 1,39,990."HP continues to create the world's most exciting devices that are leading PCs into a new era of innovation. By listening to the needs of customers and leveraging design and engineering capabilities, HP is setting new benchmarks for the industry," said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India.To achieve a thin and light design in this new form factor, the Spectre Folio incorporates one of the smallest motherboards in the industry, capitalising on 8th Gen Intet Core i7 processors.Other features include up to 16 GB memory, 512 GB SSD storage and a low-power, 1W 400-nits FHD for ideal viewing in any lighting condition. "The HP Spectre Folio and Spectre x360 achieve the perfect balance of beautiful design, cutting edge engineering and outstanding performance, said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.Powered with the latest quad-core 8th generation Intel Core processors, the HP Spectre x360 includes long-lasting battery life. The angled USB-C port provides better cable management and the dual chamfer design for easier lid lift from three sides. The laptop comes with both FHD 4K (UHD) display options.