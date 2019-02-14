English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HP Unveils Spectre Laptop Lineup in India: Price, Specifications And More
HP Spectre Folio is available in cognac brown at Rs 1,99,990 and HP Spectre x360 in dark ash grey at a starting price of Rs 1,29,990 and in poseidon blue at Rs 1,39,990.
HP India on Wednesday unveiled in India the premium laptop range with the HP Spectre Folio and HP Spectre x360 devices. HP Spectre Folio is available in cognac brown at Rs 1,99,990 and HP Spectre x360 in dark ash grey at a starting price of Rs 1,29,990 and in poseidon blue at Rs 1,39,990.
"HP continues to create the world's most exciting devices that are leading PCs into a new era of innovation. By listening to the needs of customers and leveraging design and engineering capabilities, HP is setting new benchmarks for the industry," said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India.
To achieve a thin and light design in this new form factor, the Spectre Folio incorporates one of the smallest motherboards in the industry, capitalising on 8th Gen Intet Core i7 processors.
Other features include up to 16 GB memory, 512 GB SSD storage and a low-power, 1W 400-nits FHD for ideal viewing in any lighting condition. "The HP Spectre Folio and Spectre x360 achieve the perfect balance of beautiful design, cutting edge engineering and outstanding performance, said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.
Powered with the latest quad-core 8th generation Intel Core processors, the HP Spectre x360 includes long-lasting battery life. The angled USB-C port provides better cable management and the dual chamfer design for easier lid lift from three sides. The laptop comes with both FHD 4K (UHD) display options.
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
