HP Working On Its First Laptop With Foldable Display, Could Launch This Year

Foldable smartphones are already here, and soon we could have more laptops with a foldable display. HP is the latest to show its interest in the technology, and as per reports this week, the company is working on a 17-inch model with a foldable screen packed inside. The report says HP is relying on LG for the 4K OLED display and it expects the product to roll out later this year or early 2023.

HP will join the likes of Asus in the foldable laptop market. The Taiwanese brand launched its ZenBook 17 Fold OLED model, and HP is likely to adopt the same reference design for its own foldable notebook.

However, as per The Elec report, HP could opt for a 16:9 aspect ratio 4K display which provides 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. And when you fold the notebook, its aspect ratio of 4.3 trims down the screen to 11-inches. LG has been in the foldable business for a while, but our biggest concern with the display is its durability and how the hinge works out effectively.

Unlike the foldable smartphone segment, laptops with a foldable screen haven’t lit up the market yet. Lenovo offered its ThinkPad X1 Fold with some promise, but its overall value and performance did not work out in the market.

HP will have seen its impact, and also monitor how Asus fares with its own product.

And to keep things practical, the report says HP is ordering just 10,000 units of the display panel from LG, allowing the company to plan its production based on market feedback.

The technology is going to be expensive for a few years until major brands line up their products and bring them to a more accessible price for the consumer.

But first, we’ll see if HP has the ambition with its product in 2022 or push it to next year.

