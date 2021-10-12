HP's First AMD-Powered Chromebook x360 14a Launched in India, Priced at Rs 32,999

The HP Chromebook x360 14a, the company’s first AMD-powered Chromebook, has been launched in India. The notebook is specifically designed for school students to help them stay “connected, motivated, and creative" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. HP claims a battery life of 12 hours to ensure a smooth e-learning experience from home. The HP Chromebook x360 14a also features a sleek form factor and weighs barely 1.49 kg. Customers can choose between Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forrest Teal colour options.

In terms of specifications, the HP Chromebook x360 14a sports a 14-inch touch-enabled HD screen that can also be used as a tablet. Under the hood, it carries an AMD CPU (moniker unclear) and Radeon graphics. The processor comes paired with a 64 eMMC SSD storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card and 4GB RAM. Customers will also get 100GB of cloud storage for one year. Since the notebook runs on ChromeOS, customers can use native access to popular Google apps like Meet, Gmail, and more. The laptop supports Google Assistant to enable hands-free commands. There’s also a Google ‘Everything key’ to provide quick and convenient access to search and keyboard shortcuts.

HP says the Fast Charge tech on the HP Chromebook x360 14a ensures a “quicker turnaround." It claims the laptop can attain 50 percent in just 45 minutes without specifying the exact charging input capacity. There’s a wide-vision HD camera for video calls. To ensure lag-free internet connectivity, the HP Chromebook features Wi-Fi 5. Speaking over the launch, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems at HP India Market, said in a statement, “It [the Chromebook] is designed to meet the demands of multi-tasking students with a powerful performance in a flexible form factor."

The HP Chromebook x360 14a carries a price tag of Rs 32,999 on Amazon India. Customers can also enjoy sales and bank offers as a part of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. With the latest addition, HP’s Chromebook portfolio now includes HP Chromebook 11a priced at Rs 24,999 and Intel-powered HP Chromebook 14a at starting Rs 28,999.

