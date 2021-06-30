HP's Lightest Consumer Laptop Till Date, HP Pavilion Aero 13 Launched Alongside New Monitors

HP has launched its lightest consumer laptop till date - the HP Pavilion Aero 13. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 has been launched in the US along with two new HP monitors - the HP 24 M24fwa FHD monitor and HP M27fwa FHD monitor. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop comes with AMD’s Ryzen 5000 CPU with AMD Radeon graphics and a 2.5k resolution display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The new monitors, on the other hand, come with built-in audio and Eyesafe certification. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 has been priced at $749 (roughly Rs 55,700) onwards and has been launched in four colour options - Ceramic White, Natural Silver, Pale Rose Gold, and Warm Gold. The HP M24fwa FHD monitor, on the other hand, costs $229.99 (roughly Rs 17,100) and the HP M27fwa FHD monitor costs $289.99 (roughly Rs 21,600). It is not known as to when the new HP products will be made available for purchase in India.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop runs on Windows 10 (expected to be updated to Windows 11) and features a 13.3-inch 2.5K IPS display that has a tall 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. The display also has 100 percent sRGB colour space. The laptop is powered by AMDs Ryzen 7 5800U CPU paired with AMD grahics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The laptop also features dual speakers from Band and Olufsen and HPs audio boost technology. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB type-C port, two USB type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/mic jack. The laptop has a 45Whr battery that is claimed to last up to 10.5 hours. There is also a 720p HD webcam with integrated dual-array microphones.

The new monitors, on the other hand come with the same specifications, with the size being the only difference. The HP M24fwa FHD monitor comes with a 23.8-inch full-HD IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness. The HP M27fwa FHD monitor, on the other hand, is a 27-inch panel with the same specifications. While the 24-inch model comes with one VGA port and one HDMI 1.4 port, the 27-inch variant comes with one VGA and two HDMI 1.4 ports. Both monitors have external power supplies.

