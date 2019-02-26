English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HTC 5G Smart Hub Can Connect 20 Devices to The Internet Simultaneously: Watch Video
HTC has revealed the HTC 5G Hub, a battery-powered device that functions as a 5G hotspot and an at-home (or away-from-home) portable media center.
HTC 5G Smart Hub Can Connect 20 Devices to The Internet Simultaneously
On February 25 at the 2019 Mobile World Congress, HTC unveiled the HTC 5G Hub, a device that looks like a Google Home Hub, sounds like an Echo Show and works like a Wi-Fi router but can connect up to 20 people at a time to 5G. On their respective mobile devices, users and 19 of their closest friends can stream 4K videos and enjoy low-latency gaming up to 60fps either at home or on the go. No annoying cables or wires required.
The device is powered almost exclusively by Qualcomm hardware, including Qualcomm's 60GHz Wi-Fi chipset, the 2x2 Wi-Fi 6-ready chipset, the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform, and the X50 Model to keep all 20 people connected to the internet even when you're traveling. It supports Android 9 Pie which "allows for unprecedented download speeds and power for native Android and PC games supported on the large screen."
Apart from the Qualcomm hardware, the device itself is voice and remote controlled and powered by a 7,660 mAh battery.
The HTC 5G Hub will be available in Q2 of this year by Sprint, Telstra, Three UK, Deutsche Telekom, Sunrise, and Elisa, but you'll have to live in certain cities where your carrier has launched their 5G network to benefit from its 5G capabilities.
Some highlights of the #HTC5GHub include: 4K video streaming, low-latency gaming & a 5G mobile hotspot for up to 20 users. Learn more at https://t.co/bzTDNhV06k #HTC pic.twitter.com/LwvFVAwYPS— HTC USA (@HTCUSA) February 25, 2019
