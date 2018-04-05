HTC Announces Top-Tier Vive Pro Starter Kit

With its standard VR headset benefiting from a recent price drop, the Vive Pro Starter Kit bundle packs in everything a newcomer would need for HTC's upgraded experience. Having already reduced the Vive's base model setup to $499 USD and introduced the headset-only Vive Pro at $799, HTC has now announced a $1,099 Vive Pro Starter Kit and an accompanying April 5 release date for those new to its VR arena.In addition to the Vive Pro headset, the Starter Kit includes a pair of Vive 1.0 room-scale base stations and a pair of handheld Vive 1.0 controllers. Purchased separately, the set would cost $220 more -- though the official Vive website is currently out of stock where the base station and controller 1.0 specification is concerned.Existing owners of the standard Vive headset are being offered a $100 voucher to the Viveport online store should they upgrade. Presented at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2018, the Vive Pro bumps visual resolution from 2160 x 1200 by 78% to 2880 x 1600. Additionally, a redesigned fit is intended to make the headset more comfortable, especially during extended play, in conjunction with integrated headphones and two noise-cancellation microphones.HTC's room-scale Vive and the seated Facebook-owned Oculus Rift both retail at $499, though need to be powered by a more valuable PC (typically $799 and beyond); PlayStation's PS VR ($399) offers an entry-level experience and connects to the PlayStation 4 ($299) or PlayStation 4 Pro ($399.)