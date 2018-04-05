English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HTC Announces Top-Tier Vive Pro Starter Kit
In addition to the Vive Pro headset, the Starter Kit includes a pair of Vive 1.0 room-scale base stations and a pair of handheld Vive 1.0 controllers.
HTC Announces Top-Tier Vive Pro Starter Kit (image: AFP)
With its standard VR headset benefiting from a recent price drop, the Vive Pro Starter Kit bundle packs in everything a newcomer would need for HTC's upgraded experience. Having already reduced the Vive's base model setup to $499 USD and introduced the headset-only Vive Pro at $799, HTC has now announced a $1,099 Vive Pro Starter Kit and an accompanying April 5 release date for those new to its VR arena.
Also Read: Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
In addition to the Vive Pro headset, the Starter Kit includes a pair of Vive 1.0 room-scale base stations and a pair of handheld Vive 1.0 controllers. Purchased separately, the set would cost $220 more -- though the official Vive website is currently out of stock where the base station and controller 1.0 specification is concerned.
Also Read: Facebook's Zuckerberg to Testify Before US Congress April 10-11
Existing owners of the standard Vive headset are being offered a $100 voucher to the Viveport online store should they upgrade. Presented at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2018, the Vive Pro bumps visual resolution from 2160 x 1200 by 78% to 2880 x 1600. Additionally, a redesigned fit is intended to make the headset more comfortable, especially during extended play, in conjunction with integrated headphones and two noise-cancellation microphones.
HTC's room-scale Vive and the seated Facebook-owned Oculus Rift both retail at $499, though need to be powered by a more valuable PC (typically $799 and beyond); PlayStation's PS VR ($399) offers an entry-level experience and connects to the PlayStation 4 ($299) or PlayStation 4 Pro ($399.)
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
Also Read: Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
In addition to the Vive Pro headset, the Starter Kit includes a pair of Vive 1.0 room-scale base stations and a pair of handheld Vive 1.0 controllers. Purchased separately, the set would cost $220 more -- though the official Vive website is currently out of stock where the base station and controller 1.0 specification is concerned.
Also Read: Facebook's Zuckerberg to Testify Before US Congress April 10-11
Existing owners of the standard Vive headset are being offered a $100 voucher to the Viveport online store should they upgrade. Presented at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2018, the Vive Pro bumps visual resolution from 2160 x 1200 by 78% to 2880 x 1600. Additionally, a redesigned fit is intended to make the headset more comfortable, especially during extended play, in conjunction with integrated headphones and two noise-cancellation microphones.
HTC's room-scale Vive and the seated Facebook-owned Oculus Rift both retail at $499, though need to be powered by a more valuable PC (typically $799 and beyond); PlayStation's PS VR ($399) offers an entry-level experience and connects to the PlayStation 4 ($299) or PlayStation 4 Pro ($399.)
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Kapil's Show to Go Off-air Just One Week After Comedian's Comeback?
- SRH Need to Sort Out 'Little Details', Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Watch: Ranbir Nails Ranveer’s Malhari Hook Step; Deepika Struggles With Copying the Move
- India, China Help Hollywood Earn A Record $41 Billion At Box Office In 2017
- Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance