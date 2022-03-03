HTC Could Make Its Comeback In The Premium Smartphone Market Very Soon

Remember HTC? The brand that made some of the good looking smartphones in the market, could be making its comeback in the flagship arena very soon. According to a news report quoting HTC Vive head, the device could be announced in April. The last flagship HTC phone came out way back in 2018, so it’s high time the company had a new product bearing its premium flag in the market.

The upcoming phone has a few interesting aspects to it as per the report. HTC has been focusing on the virtual reality space with the Vive series.

And the fact that the news comes through HTC Vive head suggests the company could utilise its VR/AR prowess for this device.

The report adds that HTC Vive has been working on its own form of metaverse called the ‘Viveverse’. And the brand could use this phone as its dedicated hardware to showcase the new capabilities. If the report holds any truth, then we could possibly be looking at the first smartphone for the metaverse in the market.

HTC decided to sell off its smartphone business to Google many years back. The brand has since then focused on the budget and mid-range smartphone category with the likes of the Wildfire series.

But flagships have evolved since HTC last had one in the segment. The Apple and Samsung juggernaut got a few more competitors, especially now that even Xiaomi and OnePlus have devices in the bracket. Metaverse is still a nascent concept, so bringing hardware to support the platform does seem risky.

Either way, we are eager to see if HTC has learnt from its mistakes and come out with a product that deserves our attention. We’ll have more updates on this product in the coming week.

