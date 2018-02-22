English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HTC Launches 'Vive Business Edition' VR System in India: Price, Specifications And More
Vive Business Edition, that can be purchased from Amazon and www.imonline.co.in, would allow organisations to order Vive VR systems with additional services adapted for business and commercial environments.
HTC Launches 'Vive Business Edition' VR System in India: Price, Specifications And More
With the aim to drive business use of Virtual Reality (VR), Taiwanese electronics giant HTC on Wednesday launched the "Vive Business Edition" headset for Rs 1,26,990 in India. Vive Business Edition, that can be purchased from Amazon and www.imonline.co.in, would allow organisations to order Vive VR systems with additional services adapted for business and commercial environments.
Also read: Honor 9 Lite Starts Receiving Face Unlock Feature Via OTA Updates
"Built to scale with growing business requirements, Vive Business Edition delivers exceptional experience and innovative solutions that address the growing business needs of companies globally," Faisal Siddiqui, President, South Asia at HTC, said in a statement. "As a part of our focus in 2018, we plan to expedite the growth of our partners through application of Vive technology across areas like gaming, entertainment, automotive, engineering and medical, among others," Siddiqui added.
Alongside the full Vive VR system, Vive Business Edition comes with commercial licensing, a 12-month limited warranty and an option to order the device in large quantities. Vive Business Edition includes a headset, two controllers, two base stations, a 3-in-1 cable and four face cushions.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
Also read: Honor 9 Lite Starts Receiving Face Unlock Feature Via OTA Updates
"Built to scale with growing business requirements, Vive Business Edition delivers exceptional experience and innovative solutions that address the growing business needs of companies globally," Faisal Siddiqui, President, South Asia at HTC, said in a statement. "As a part of our focus in 2018, we plan to expedite the growth of our partners through application of Vive technology across areas like gaming, entertainment, automotive, engineering and medical, among others," Siddiqui added.
Alongside the full Vive VR system, Vive Business Edition comes with commercial licensing, a 12-month limited warranty and an option to order the device in large quantities. Vive Business Edition includes a headset, two controllers, two base stations, a 3-in-1 cable and four face cushions.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street