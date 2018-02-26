English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HTC Reduces Its US Staff, Merges VR, Smartphone Units
HTC said the company will undergo some reorganisation, merging its smartphone and VR businesses to reduce operation cost.
HTC Reduces Its US Staff, Merges VR, Smartphone Units (Image: Reuters)
Taiwan-based HTC Corporation has confirmed that it has laid off several employees from its US offices and will merge its virtual reality (VR) and smartphone departments, media reports said. HTC said the company will undergo some reorganisation, merging its smartphone and VR businesses to reduce operation cost, The Verge reported on Friday.
Also read: Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact And Xperia Ear Duo Launched at MWC 2018
"We have recently brought our smartphone and VR businesses under common leadership in each region. Today, we announced a restructure in North America for the HTC smartphone business that will centralise the reporting structure within the region," HTC said. "In doing so, there have been some employee reductions to align the businesses and empower the teams to share more resources," it added.
The company has been operating at a net income loss for the first three quarters of last year, losing around $70 million to $100 million every quarter, the report added. The job cuts followed HTC's president of smartphone and connected devices Chialin Chang's resignation last week.
Also watch: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Also read: Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact And Xperia Ear Duo Launched at MWC 2018
"We have recently brought our smartphone and VR businesses under common leadership in each region. Today, we announced a restructure in North America for the HTC smartphone business that will centralise the reporting structure within the region," HTC said. "In doing so, there have been some employee reductions to align the businesses and empower the teams to share more resources," it added.
The company has been operating at a net income loss for the first three quarters of last year, losing around $70 million to $100 million every quarter, the report added. The job cuts followed HTC's president of smartphone and connected devices Chialin Chang's resignation last week.
Also watch: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ram Gopal Varma Pens An Open Letter, Says Sridevi Had Been a 'Very Unhappy Woman'
- Virat Kohli Was Little Over the Top in SA But Growing: Steve Waugh
- Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT In-Car Infotainment System Review – Is It Worth Rs 29,990?
- Heroes May Turn Stereotypical in Bollywood, Not Actors: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Force India to Have New Name Ahead of 2018 Formula 1 Season