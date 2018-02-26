English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

HTC Reduces Its US Staff, Merges VR, Smartphone Units

HTC said the company will undergo some reorganisation, merging its smartphone and VR businesses to reduce operation cost.

IANS

Updated:February 26, 2018, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HTC Reduces Its US Staff, Merges VR, Smartphone Units
HTC Reduces Its US Staff, Merges VR, Smartphone Units (Image: Reuters)
Taiwan-based HTC Corporation has confirmed that it has laid off several employees from its US offices and will merge its virtual reality (VR) and smartphone departments, media reports said. HTC said the company will undergo some reorganisation, merging its smartphone and VR businesses to reduce operation cost, The Verge reported on Friday.

Also read: Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact And Xperia Ear Duo Launched at MWC 2018

"We have recently brought our smartphone and VR businesses under common leadership in each region. Today, we announced a restructure in North America for the HTC smartphone business that will centralise the reporting structure within the region," HTC said. "In doing so, there have been some employee reductions to align the businesses and empower the teams to share more resources," it added.

The company has been operating at a net income loss for the first three quarters of last year, losing around $70 million to $100 million every quarter, the report added. The job cuts followed HTC's president of smartphone and connected devices Chialin Chang's resignation last week.

Also watch: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018







Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES