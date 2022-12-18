HTC Rivaling Meta Quest With Own AR Headset, Coming To CES In Jan 2023

HTC is going to introduce a new lightweight flagship augmented reality (AR) headset in January 2023 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), to go up against the Meta Quest.

HTC is going to unveil the product without revealing the full details of the headset, as per reports. Shen Ye, Global Head - Product, HTC, quoted by The Verge in its report said that the company is trying to achieve a small, lightweight all-in-one headset that will provide users with a full-featured AR and virtual reality (VR).

This AR headset carries a goggles-like design equipped with front and side-facing cameras. As for the use case, Ye mentions its versatility. “Customers will be able to use the headset for gaming, entertainment, exercise and “even some of the more powerful use cases," including productivity and enterprise tools, he said.

It will have a two-hour battery life, be entirely self-contained and allow hand tracking in addition to controllers with six degrees of freedom.

“It’s about taking all of these advances that we made in not only the design aspects, but also the technology aspects and building it into something that’s meaningful and that’s appealing for consumers," Ye explained the focus of the product.

One of the headset’s main features will be outward-facing cameras that pass a colour video feed to users’ screens, which will enable mixed-reality experiences.

Meta is the obvious rival in this space with its Quest headset but it would be hard to ignore the presence of Google which is equally invested in the AR/MR segment. Apple is also building a product but we all know that its focus is going to be on the premium category.

